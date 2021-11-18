Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 52,417 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUTH. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

