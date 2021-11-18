Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.