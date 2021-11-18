Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.35 Million Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 642,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPH opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $943.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

