Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $133.42.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

