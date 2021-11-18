Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 26,551 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC opened at $22.40 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

