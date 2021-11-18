Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 45,307 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of WSFS Financial worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

