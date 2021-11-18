Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 788,474 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 718,058 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,067 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,066,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 364,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,963. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

