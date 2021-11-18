GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,227 shares of company stock worth $6,552,974. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

