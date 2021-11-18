Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $14,184,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.