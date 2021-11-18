Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.81 ($29.19).

FRA GYC opened at €22.42 ($26.38) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.65. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

