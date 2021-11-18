Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 249.4% in October

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 249.4% from the October 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRVY stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $239.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

