Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198,175 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,582 shares of company stock valued at $493,501. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

