Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.62

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.62 and traded as high as C$38.57. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 1,321,006 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

