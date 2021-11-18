Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.62 Million

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $376.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.49 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

