Griffon Co. (GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 16th

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Griffon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.