Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GRIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

