Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

