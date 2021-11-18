Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,060,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grow Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 276,286,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,193,578. Grow Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Grow Solutions
