Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

TDUP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

