Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.04

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 4887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

