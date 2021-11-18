Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.45. 99,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.52. The company has a market cap of $294.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

