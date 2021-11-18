Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.84. 178,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,375. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

