Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $420,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

