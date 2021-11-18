Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 1,417 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.27.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

