Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $207.62 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00337715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00214914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00083024 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,249,070,057 coins and its circulating supply is 10,798,423,057 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

