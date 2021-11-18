Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $79.90 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $125.24 or 0.00216797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $79.90 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 638,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

