Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($2.09). Hays shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 3,848,753 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 43.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

