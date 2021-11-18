HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,921 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAY opened at $62.90 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.