HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $233.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.13 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.