HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46.

