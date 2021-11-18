HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $470.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

