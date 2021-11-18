HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,983,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

