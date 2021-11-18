Head to Head Comparison: MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) versus Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidia $740,000.00 325.93 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -5.40

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MeaTech 3D and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liquidia has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35%

Summary

Liquidia beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

