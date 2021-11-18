Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in October

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,096,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HDVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 1,133,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Health Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
About Health Discovery
