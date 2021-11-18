Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in October

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,096,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 1,133,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Health Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Health Discovery alerts:

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.