Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 72.9% in October

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the October 14th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLDCY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 74,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

