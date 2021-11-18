Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.