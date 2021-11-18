Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Valmont Industries worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,258. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.87 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

