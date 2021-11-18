Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.02. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.90 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

