Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. National Grid accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Grid worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

