Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,616. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

