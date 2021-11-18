Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 23,900 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $69,636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $63,154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 56,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,476,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

