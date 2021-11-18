Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 130.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herc were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Herc by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.