Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HI stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

