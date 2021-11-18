Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 2845929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

