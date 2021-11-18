HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$5.07. 4,075,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,054,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.19.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

