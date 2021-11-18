Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

Several research firms have issued reports on HOC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday.

LON:HOC traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 169.10 ($2.21). 665,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.96 million and a P/E ratio of 22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

