Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

