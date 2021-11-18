Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00.

HCG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.86.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$44.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$28.35 and a 12 month high of C$46.92.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

