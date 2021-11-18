Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Barclays

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.96.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.17. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $399.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

