Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $410.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $340.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.17. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $399.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

